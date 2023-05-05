Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.35 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

