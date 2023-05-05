Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,944,000 after acquiring an additional 224,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,513,000 after acquiring an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 187,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

