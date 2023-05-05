Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 368,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,500,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

