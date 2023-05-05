Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,471,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

Corteva Trading Down 5.2 %

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

