Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

