Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,268,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,007,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

