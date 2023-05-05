Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,131 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,693.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,925,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
GXC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.
SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
