Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,131 SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,693.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,925,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

GXC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.