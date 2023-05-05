Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,038 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $124.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

