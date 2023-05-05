Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and RXO (NYSE:RXO) Head-To-Head Analysis

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RXO and Booking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 12 4 0 2.25 Booking 0 9 14 0 2.61

Valuation & Earnings

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Booking has a consensus target price of $2,708.65, indicating a potential upside of 4.04%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than Booking.

This table compares RXO and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.46 $92.00 million N/A N/A Booking $17.09 billion 5.65 $3.06 billion $77.87 33.43

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Booking 17.89% 107.86% 16.96%

Summary

Booking beats RXO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

