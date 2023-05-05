BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 551 ($6.88) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BP. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 560 ($7.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 585 ($7.31) to GBX 570 ($7.12) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.25) to GBX 605 ($7.56) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 500 ($6.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 630.75 ($7.88).

BP Price Performance

BP opened at GBX 476.50 ($5.95) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 359.20 ($4.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £84.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,428.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

BP Company Profile

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 67 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($457.05). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($398.80). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.82) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($457.05). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 195 shares of company stock valued at $106,378. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

