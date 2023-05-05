Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Up 9.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 486,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.
The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
