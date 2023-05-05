Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Trading Up 9.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.98. Approximately 486,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 426,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.09.

The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $529.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.