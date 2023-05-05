Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $40.27

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.27, but opened at $36.72. Brinker International shares last traded at $36.22, with a volume of 914,272 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

Brinker International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,069,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,852,000 after purchasing an additional 940,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,767 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

