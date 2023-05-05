Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.91-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.96.

BR stock opened at $153.06 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.40.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

