Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) PT at $3,962.50

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,962.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $187.01 on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $197.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

