Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$32.21

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.21.

FM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$33.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.27.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6951596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

