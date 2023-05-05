Brokerages Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) PT at $142.50

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPGLY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of HPGLY opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $237.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

