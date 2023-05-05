Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT at $12.90

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Hello Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,688,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

