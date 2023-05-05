Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Price Target at $361.35

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.35.

NWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.2399 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 480.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

