Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $4.70

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 in the last three months. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oscar Health Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oscar Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.