Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) PT at $4.70

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at $557,897. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331 in the last three months. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.
OSCR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.01.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.69 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
