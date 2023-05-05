Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $122.79

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.