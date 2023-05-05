Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $122.79

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after buying an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.