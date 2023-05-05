Brokers Issue Forecasts for Nextracker Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Nextracker in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nextracker’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nextracker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXT. Johnson Rice started coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Nextracker stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

