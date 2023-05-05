Brokers Offer Predictions for Argo Blockchain plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 126,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

