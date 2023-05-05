Brokers Offer Predictions for Evergy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Evergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

