Brokers Set Expectations for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm raised Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $39.62 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

