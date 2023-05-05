Brokers Set Expectations for Barksdale Resources Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barksdale Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Barksdale Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CVE:BRO opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. Barksdale Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

