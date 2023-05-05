Brokers Set Expectations for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

NYCB opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

