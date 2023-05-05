Brokers Set Expectations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $4.85.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

