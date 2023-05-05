Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.61) in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($41.23) to GBX 3,060 ($38.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $40.45.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

