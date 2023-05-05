Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
