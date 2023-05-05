Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CHY stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 287,451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

