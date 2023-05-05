Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on SI-BONE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SI-BONE’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $24.46 on Friday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $708,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,866. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in SI-BONE by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.