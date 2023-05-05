Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $13.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PACB opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

