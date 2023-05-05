Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$202.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$185.00 price target (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.4 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$100.00 and a 52-week high of C$156.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

