Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$175.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian set a C$123.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$104.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.37. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$100.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

