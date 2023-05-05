Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$185.00 target price (down previously from C$195.00) on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$149.55.

Cargojet Trading Down 1.4 %

Cargojet stock opened at C$104.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$100.00 and a 12 month high of C$156.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 28.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.3505976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

