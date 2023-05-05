Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $38,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

