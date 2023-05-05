Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after buying an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

