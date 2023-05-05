Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,630 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

