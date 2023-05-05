Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 947 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,508,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $512.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $548.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

