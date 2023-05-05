Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $317,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $405.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.87. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $445.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

