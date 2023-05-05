Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $401,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP opened at $97.36 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.62.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

