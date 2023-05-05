Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $413,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

