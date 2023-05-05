Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $422,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after buying an additional 404,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.