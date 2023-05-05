Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

