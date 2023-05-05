Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 839,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

CL stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.