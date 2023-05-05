Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $185.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.21 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

