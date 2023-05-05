Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.1 %

LANC stock opened at $215.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $218.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.82.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

