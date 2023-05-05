Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,714 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina Stock Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $306.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

