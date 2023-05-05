Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,680 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.90.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
