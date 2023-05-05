Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after purchasing an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after purchasing an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

