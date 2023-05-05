Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.44 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

